Police in Portsmouth need help locating missing 12-year-old

Photo of Zakhia Bellamy courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are asking the public to help locate 12-year-old Zakhia Bellamy who went missing this afternoon.

According to detectives, Bellamy was last seen at her home in the 3600 block of Gateway Drive at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say, no one has been able to reach Zakhia or has seen her since she left home.

Zakhia Bellamy is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has black hair with gold highlights and brown eyes.

Zakhia was last seen wearing a green coat and tan boots.

If you have seen 12-year-old Zakhia Bellamy or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

