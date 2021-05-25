Police identify suspect caught on camera during Portsmouth burglaries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified a suspect in the burglary and grand larceny at two businesses in Portsmouth early April.

According police, one of the businesses struck was America’s Best Wings at 1505 London Boulevard.

The second business burglarized by the alleged suspect was China Ocean, which is next to America’s Best Wings.

Police identified 26-years-old Traveia T. Carpenter in connection with the two incidents.

Police say both incidents occurred between April 1 and April 13. At the time of the burglaries, both businesses were vacant. There were no injuries reported.

Carpenter is wanted for burglary and grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.