PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a man charged in connection with a shooting that took the lives of four people in Portsmouth in early June.

Portsmouth police say they are searching for 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore who has been charged with four counts of aggravated homicide.

40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore (Courtesy – PPD)

The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. on June 7 in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue at Randolph Street.

Police say they believe all of the victims were staying at the house where the shooting happened. There is no known family relation between them.

Police identified those who died as 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks. The fourth victim, 66-year-old Samuel Jones, succumbed to his injuries days later.

A witness inside the home told police they heard a knock at the door. One of the victims opened the door and screamed.

The witness says they heard a male voice asking where someone was, then heard gunfire. The person who opened the door said the person they were looking for was upstairs.

At this time, police have not released a motive for the deadly shooting.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.