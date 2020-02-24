Police identify 5 Portsmouth family members killed in crash on Georgia highway

First responders from the Midway Fire Department survey the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 95, which claimed the lives of multiple people, early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, in Liberty County, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)

MIDWAY, Ga. (WAVY) – Georgia State Patrol confirms the five people that were killed after a head-on collision on Interstate 95 in Liberty County early Sunday morning was a family from Portsmouth.

Authorities say a total of six people, including three children, died in a crash on Interstate 95.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Jason Colvin says officers received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95.

Deputies were headed to the highway when they received a call about a wreck that occurred on I-95 near Midway. When they arrived, deputies found a head-on wreck between the Lexus and an SUV with no survivors.

WSAV-TV reports that deputies arrived to find that a crash had occurred between the Lexus and an SUV. Georgia State Police identified the driver of the Lexus as an “elderly gentleman. He was the only person in the Lexus, which had Florida tags.

The SUV had Virginia tags and according to authorities, two adults and three children were in that vehicle. The passengers have since been identified as:

41-year-old Sara Robinson,

37-year-old Nathan Robinson,

12 or 13-year-old Stephen Robinson

13 or 14-year-old Rebecca Robinson

4 or 5-year-old Alexander Robinson.

All five were from Portsmouth, Virginia.

According to the Georgia Stated Patrol, the age discrepancy stems from the fact that extended family members were unable to remember the exact age of each child.

Georgia State police confirm the family of five killed in a crash on I-95 this morning are from @cityofPortsVA. Their names are Nathan, Sara, Stephen,Rebecca, and Alex Robinson. Ages ranging from 41 to 4/5. Details on a vigil at their home tonight on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/taDEg5NROF — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) February 24, 2020

The driver and sole occupant of the Lexus has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of his family.

The victims in both vehicles had to be extracted by the Midway Fire Department.

This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.