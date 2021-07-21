Police: Five arrested in connection with prostitution in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth conducted a field operation that resulted in five arrests in connection with prostitution.

The operation, in the Prentis Park and Cradock area of the city, was conducted by the Department’s Special Investigation Division.

Authorities say that Beverly Mitchell, Jacqueline Hooper, Krista Flyte and Brenda Guerroro were arrested and charged with prostitution.

Beverly Mitchell

Brenda Guerroro

Krista Flyte

Jacqueline Hooper

Donald Brooks

In addition, Donald Brooks was arrested with Keeping or Frequenting a Bawdy Residence.

Anyone with information about prostitution in their area is urged to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit a tip at the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or their website at www.portscrimeline.com.