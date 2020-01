PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department say they have located 60-year-old Josie Tyson, who was reported missing last month. She is safe and unharmed.

Tyson had not been seen or heard from since she left her home in the 3600 block of Griffin Street in the early morning hours of December 9.

The Special Victims Unit has been looking for her ever since. Police said Tyson left without medication she needs to take.

Police did not say where detectives found Tyson.