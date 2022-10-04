PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are seeking the community’s help in the search for a missing woman.

The woman’s family identified her as Aryonne McCoy. They say Aryonne is suffering from several health conditions and is in need of medication.

Her family told 10 On Your Side she was last seen Monday, Oct. 3 around 10:45 a.m. at her home in the 3800 block of Headwind Lane in Portsmouth.

Her family states that she left the home “without a word to anyone” and they fear she has not taken her medication and is currently with no form of communication or identification with her.

McCoy was last seen in gray sweatsuits and white sneakers.

Portsmouth police say they are actively searching for her.

If you’ve seen McCoy or know her whereabouts, call authorities immediately.

Aryonne McCoy