Police: Duo accused of stealing from Portsmouth gas station

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now asking residents’ help in finding two people who they say stole money from a gas station in Portsmouth.

According to police, officers were called to the BP gas station at 4113 George Washington Highway on April 30 regarding a larceny incident.

Officials say the two individuals in the photos below entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

There are no additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

