Police: Duo accused of stealing from Portsmouth gas station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now asking residents’ help in finding two people who they say stole money from a gas station in Portsmouth.

According to police, officers were called to the BP gas station at 4113 George Washington Highway on April 30 regarding a larceny incident.

Officials say the two individuals in the photos below entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

There are no additional information.