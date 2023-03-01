PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have not stopped searching for a Portsmouth woman who has been missing for 11 years.

54-year-old Kathy Griffin was first reported missing back on January 16, 2012. She was last seen near the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard. Police say she was possibly riding a bicycle.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

