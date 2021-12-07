Police conducting death investigation on Dahlgren Avenue and Ericsson Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth.

Officials say they were notified around 1:09 a.m. for a gunshot wound incident in the area of Dahlgren Avenue and Ericsson Street. Offiers arrived on scene and located an adult male deceased.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.