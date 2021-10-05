Police chief recognizes officers for saving citizen in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Polie Chief Prince honored two officers for saving the life of a citizen Monday afternoon.

In a recent release from Portsmouth Police, Chief Renado Prince posed next to Sgt. Michael Blankensip and Officer Chrsitopher Darden. The chief thanked the two officers calling them “unsung heroes.”

On Monday, Sgt. Blankenship and Office Darden saw a citizen struggling in the water in the 300 block of Effingham near Hospital Point. Portsmouth Police say the two immediately entered the water and were able to rescue the citizen.

Watch Chief Prince’s statement below:

Officer Christopher Darden with PPD Chief Renado Prince, Oct. 5, 2021 (Courtesy – PPD)

Sgt. Michael Blankenship with PPD Chief Renado Prince, Oct. 5, 2021 (Courtesy – PPD)