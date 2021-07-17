Police: Chase leads to accident in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police from several locales are responding to a two-vehicle accident in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth officials, the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jefferson Street.

One person, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident was the result of a police chase that is currently being handled by Norfolk Police.

There is no other information available at this time.

