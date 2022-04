PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a multi-city chase that ended in western Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, the chase began around 3:35 p.m. in Newport News and ended near the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and City Park Avenue.

Newport News to Portsmouth police chase (photo: WAVY/Drew Robinson)

Newport News to Portsmouth police chase (photo: WAVY/Drew Robinson)

Newport News to Portsmouth police chase (photo: WAVY/Drew Robinson)

Newport News to Portsmouth police chase (photo: WAVY/Drew Robinson)

Newport News to Portsmouth police chase (photo: WAVY/Drew Robinson)

Newport News to Portsmouth police chase (photo: WAVY/Drew Robinson)

There are officers from several local cities, including Newport News and Portsmouth, on the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.