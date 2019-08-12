Overnight police chase ends in crash in Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTSMORTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say officers chased a child driving a stolen car early this morning.

The chase ended with a crash around 12:30 a.m. at Duke Street and Lansing Avenue. Images from the crash scene showed a snapped power pole and a leaking fire hydrant.

A police spokesperson says officers are still looking for a passenger who was in the car during the chase. The juvenile who was driving the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.