PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A body has been found in the water on Broad Street in Portsmouth Saturday morning, according to police.

Reports say that that the call came in at 7:31 Saturday morning regarding the incident that happened at the 2600 block of Bayview Boulevard.

According to reports, the man described as African American was pronounced dead upon arrival.

This is an on going investigation.

