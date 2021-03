UPDATE: Police have given the all-clear on the bomb threat. No other details are available at this time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat was called in to the Portsmouth Judicial Center on Tuesday morning.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed there was a bomb threat but did not have additional details.

Police blocked the entrances to the courthouse just after 8 a.m.

Police are blocking the entrances to the Portsmouth Courthouse. We are working to find out what is going on. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WeXDT2HJ3u — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) March 23, 2021

WAVY’s working to learn more details. The courthouse was scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m.