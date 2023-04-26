PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – Two wanted men have been arrested after police executed a search warrant in Portsmouth.

On April 24, Portsmouth Police Special Investigations Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit located two wanted people in a parking near the 1000 block of London Boulevard.

Portsmouth Police Narcotics K9 Lupi alerted to the odor of narcotics in one of their vehicles.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant on the two cars and a hotel room.

Investigators found methamphetamine, a fully automatic Glock handgun, an AR-15 with a 100-round magazine, a shotgun, and two additional pistols. Two stolen motorcycles were also recovered.

23-year-old Shayla Resurrection was arrested on outstanding warrants from Chesapeake for contempt of court, failure to appear in court, and three larceny from a motor vehicle charges from Currituck County, N.C.

39-year-old Ryan Duggan was charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon and arrested on outstanding warrants for probation violations from Portsmouth and Chesapeake. Additional federal charges are pending.