Police: 8 people apprehended following Golden Skillet shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say 8 people were apprehended following a shooting at the Golden Skillet last week.

Police responded to the business around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3332 Victory Boulevard.

Officers say one person sustained an injury from shattered glass. As officers were working the scene, dispatch received another call regarding a suspicious dark SUV that fit the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

As police got to the second scene, officials say the vehicle fled and it was pursued through the Downtown Tunnel. The vehicle then reportedly crashed into the safety barriers and struck another vehicle before coming to a stop after making contact with a tractor-trailer.

All eight suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene but were apprehended by police. Warrants were secured the night of the incident and additional charges are pending. Detectives recovered four handguns, a rifle, and the vehicle returned stolen from Virginia Beach.