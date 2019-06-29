Police: 3 injured after shooting in Cradock area

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people walked up to Portsmouth Fire Station 11 with injuries from a shooting that reportedly happened on Cushing Street, police say.

Portsmouth Police say they were called just before 11 p.m. in reference to the three gunshot victims.

Two of the victims are male and one is a female, but police have not specified their ages or the extent of their injuries at this time.

