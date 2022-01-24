Police: 3 charged in Portsmouth teen’s murder known to Manor High School staff

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people accused of killing a Manor High School athlete were told hours before the shooting that they were not allowed on school property, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Amarion Collins died after he was shot in a parking lot at Manor High School on Wednesday afternoon. Collins played football and basketball at the school.

Manor High School Athletic Director Ronald Cabbler posted the following on social media:

It is never easy to lose a part of your family. However, our Manor Athletics Family suffered the loss of @yungg_mariii (Amarion Collins) a very special young man. This is extremely difficult as I have personally watched Amarion grow and mature into not just a special athlete but also a solid student at Manor who seemed to make everyone around him smile with his smile. I could go on and on about how everyone thought the world of him and how much he will be missed as that’s all true. You will continue to see that by the tremendous outpouring of love being shown all around for this young man. The Manor Athletics Family sends our sincerest condolences and prayers to his family during this difficult time as we are all hurting beyond words. You will be truly missed and never forgotten. Please keep us all in your prayers….

Three people have been charged in his killing: 19-year-old Melvon Parker, 18-year-old Kwendale Glenn, and a juvenile. Each has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property.

Melvon Parker (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Kwendale Glenn (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

10 On Your Side investigators obtained court records detailing the shooting from a witness’ point of view. The witness told Portsmouth detectives that they’d seen Parker, Glenn and the juvenile at the school prior to the shooting. The witness told them they weren’t allowed on school property if they weren’t students, court records state.

The witness was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. The witness said they saw a gold car with four members of the Manor High School basketball team leaving the parking lot when they heard three gunshots. The witness looked in the direction of the gunshots and saw three people on bikes, including one who looked to be concealing something in his hoodie. The witness was familiar with Parker, Glenn, and the juvenile and identified them as the shooting suspects to police, according to court records.

Collins, who was shot in the back, was taken to the Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center emergency room in the gold car. He was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died.