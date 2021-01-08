Police: 2 ‘persons of interest’ wanted in connection with recent homicide in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with Portsmouth Police Major Crimes Unit are searching for a man and a woman who are considered “persons of interest” in connection with a recent homicide.
Police say they are looking for 49-year-old Kimberly Vaughan and an unknown Black man (pictured below).
On Jan. 3, officers were called to the 20th block of Merrimac Drive around 12:10 a.m. regarding a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
When they arrived on the scene, police and medics found 32-year-old Tony Lamont Deans who they pronounced dead.
Anyone who has information on the two individuals is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536, submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online.
Latest News
- Cocaine, firearm and $16,000 in cash seized in Elizabeth City arrests, police say
- Biden says 2nd Trump impeachment up to Congress
- Thirteen charged in federal court following riot at US Capitol, investigation ongoing
- Sheriff’s Office arrest 3 men on charges of tampering with auto, larceny from vehicle in York County
- West Virginia state lawmaker charged after livestreaming himself entering U.S. Capitol with rioters