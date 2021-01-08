Police: 2 ‘persons of interest’ wanted in connection with recent homicide in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with Portsmouth Police Major Crimes Unit are searching for a man and a woman who are considered “persons of interest” in connection with a recent homicide.

Police say they are looking for 49-year-old Kimberly Vaughan and an unknown Black man (pictured below).

On Jan. 3, officers were called to the 20th block of Merrimac Drive around 12:10 a.m. regarding a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

When they arrived on the scene, police and medics found 32-year-old Tony Lamont Deans who they pronounced dead.

Kimberly Vaughan

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Unknown man

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Unknown man

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Anyone who has information on the two individuals is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536, submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online.