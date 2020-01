PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating two overnight shootings.

Officers say the first one was around 4:25 a.m. on Avondale Road.

The second one happened just minutes later at 4:33 a.m. on Allard Road.

Officers tell us two men were hurt and the second victim ran from Avondale Road to Allard Road.

We are still working to find out how badly the victims were hurt and if there is any suspect information.

