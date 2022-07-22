PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested after police say they tried to steal catalytic converters from city vehicles in Portsmouth.

According to police, officers encountered 49-year-old Michael Britt and 50-year-old Jeffrey Britt around 7:30 p.m., on July 19, on the top floor of the Water Street Garage. The two were in the middle of cutting the vehicle parts off of the city vehicles.

The duo were subsequently arrested. Michael Britt has been charged with tampering with an automobile and grand larceny. Jeffrey Britt was charged with tampering with an automobile, grand larceny and contempt of court.

According to police, they have more information that suggests the two committed other larcenies across Virginia as well as North Carolina.

Detectives hope that other victims who recognize these individuals or their trucks in the photos below will come forward.

Michael Britt, July 22, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

Jeffrey Britt, July 22, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

(Courtesy – PPD)

(Courtesy – PPD)

(Courtesy – PPD)

(Courtesy – PPD)

If you have any information about this incident or recognize any of the suspects, detectives ask that you call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.