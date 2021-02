PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded after 3:35 p.m. to the incident in the 40th block of Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.

Police say medics are on scene as of 4 p.m. and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to upper body.

The wound is not believed to be life-threatening, officials say.

Police have made no arrests and have no suspect information at this time.

This is a breaking news story.