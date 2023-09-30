PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting Friday night on Edwards Street in Portsmouth, police said.

Police got a call for a walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital at 10:09 p.m., and officers arrived to find the man with a non-life-threatening injury to his lower extremities, and the victim told police the incident took place in the 600 block of Edwards Street.

When officers went to Edwards Street, they found a crime scene, police said.

Police did not have any further information about the incident at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Portsmouth Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. They can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips app.