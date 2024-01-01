PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured in a shooting on Quince Street in Portsmouth Monday evening, police said.

(WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

Portsmouth Police responded to a call for police and medical assistance in the 4200 block of Quince Street around 9:10 p.m., and when officers arrived, the found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Portsmouth medics took the man to a local hospital with that police said appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Portsmouth Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.