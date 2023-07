PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An unknown vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening on Darren Drive in Portsmouth, police said.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Darren Drive for a report of a fatal hit-and-run. Police said an unknown vehicle reportedly struck the person and killed Johnnie Comado Williams Jr., 58.

Police say anyone with information about the incident to contact the Portsmouth Strategic Traffic Unit at 757-393-8013 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.