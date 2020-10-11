Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Portsmouth hit and run auto-pedestrian crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person is dead and two are injured after a hit and run in Portsmouth Friday.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 2200 block of Jefferson Street for a report of an auto-pedestrian incident.

Police say three pedestrians were walking when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. One adult woman was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The other adult has serious injuries and the juvenile’s injuries are unknown at this time, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300.

