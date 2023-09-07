PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead after being thrown from a motorcycle and another man was injured in a Thursday evening crash on the Western Freeway eastbound near the London Boulevard on-ramp in Portsmouth, police said.

A 911 call came in at 9:23 p.m. in reference to a motorcycle crash, and when officers arrived, they found a man on the ground, apparently having been thrown from his motorcycle, which sustained heavy damage, police said.

Officers attempted CPR until medics arrived, but Portsmouth Fire and Rescue medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. A second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and was taken to a local hospital.

Portsmouth Police’s Strategic Traffic Unit was on its way to the scene and the area is closed for the crash investigation. Drivers are encouraged to take another way to access Interstate 264 from the eastbound side of the Western Freeway.