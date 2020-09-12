16-year-old with gunshot wound walks into Maryview Medical Center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center late Friday night.

Police did not immediately have information on the severity of the person’s injuries.

Police said the call reporting the gunshot wound walk-in came in at 11:41 a.m.

