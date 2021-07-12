Person with gunshot wound walks into hospital after shooting, car crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police believe a two-vehicle crash and walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital Monday afternoon are related.
Police said they responded to the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard around 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a shooting.
As officers were investigating that crash, a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The extent of their injury is unknown, police said.
Police believe the gunshot wound walk-in and the crash are related.
No one was transported from the scene of the crash.
The traffic unit had the area of the crash closed off as of 5 p.m. Monday. It was expected to reopen soon.
There was no suspect information available at that time.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.