Person with gunshot wound walks into hospital after shooting, car crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police believe a two-vehicle crash and walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital Monday afternoon are related.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard around 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a shooting.

As officers were investigating that crash, a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The extent of their injury is unknown, police said.

Police believe the gunshot wound walk-in and the crash are related.

No one was transported from the scene of the crash.

The traffic unit had the area of the crash closed off as of 5 p.m. Monday. It was expected to reopen soon.

There was no suspect information available at that time.

