PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person sustained a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Portsmouth, dispatchers said.

An emergency call came in to dispatch at 10:43 p.m. reporting a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Tazewell Street, Portsmouth Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said.

The person was shot in the torso and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Holley said.

The incident is still under investigation.

