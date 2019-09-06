Person stabbed on Broad Street in Portsmouth; suspect charged

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have a suspect in custody following a stabbing Thursday night in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth.

The stabbing happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Broad Street.

According to Misty Holley with Portsmouth Police, the stabbing happened during an argument between two people who knew each other.

Police arrested 70-year-old Roscoe McNeil Jr. on charges related to the incident.

The victim sustained serious injuries, but Holley said he is expected to be ok.