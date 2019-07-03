Police: Armed man grazed by bullet in Portsmouth officer-involved shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after a Portsmouth police officer shot a man late Tuesday night on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Portsmouth police said officers were on foot patrol in the 100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue — near the London Oaks Apartments — just before midnight when they came in contact with an armed man.

An officer fired a shot, grazing the man. The man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Neighbors living near Mount Vernon Avenue described the scene they drove up to overnight.

“It was like maybe ten police cars lined up, yellow tape roped off from one side of the street all the way around the buildings over there,” said one man.

Investigators were seen in the early morning hours of Wednesday looking around apartments with flashlights. They placed at least six evidence markers on the ground near bullet casings.

Neighbor Lea-Kendall Mack said the gunshots woke her up.

“A minimum of probably ten. I don’t know it was a lot going on last night,” said Mack.

She said it’s sad to hear about another shooting in her neighborhood.

“At the end of the day you don’t want anyone to be hurt or go through stuff like this,” said Mack.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says it will provide an update on the investigation once they receive a preliminary report from VSP.

Police also responded to a shooting in the same area on June 1.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.