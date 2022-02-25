Person of interest sought in George Washington Hwy. homicide

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have named a person of interest in the homicide of D’Quonn Lee Epps earlier this month in Portsmouth.

They are searching for 33-year-old Jamal R. Cannon. If you know where he is, contact the Portsmouth Police at Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. To provide an anonymous tip, call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

Epps, 27, was shot to death in the overnight hours of Feb. 1. When officers arrived on scene, in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway, he was suffering from a life-threatening wound which proved to be fatal.

Police located a second victim in the same incident about a mile away, on Paradise Drive. That victim survived.

