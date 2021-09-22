Person of interest sought after homicide on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for 20-year-old Tyqwon Eric Wolfe, who’s considered a person of interest after a homicide September 13 on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth.

Police didn’t have information on Wolfe’s possible whereabouts, but said they’re looking to speak with him after the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Victor Green.

Tyqwon Eric Wolfe

Green was found shot to death inside a gray Infiniti in the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 5:20 p.m. His child was also in the vehicle but was unharmed.