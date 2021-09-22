Person of interest sought after homicide on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Department Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for 20-year-old Tyqwon Eric Wolfe, who’s considered a person of interest after a homicide September 13 on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth.

Police didn’t have information on Wolfe’s possible whereabouts, but said they’re looking to speak with him after the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Victor Green.

Tyqwon Eric Wolfe

Green was found shot to death inside a gray Infiniti in the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 5:20 p.m. His child was also in the vehicle but was unharmed.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10