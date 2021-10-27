Person of interest sought after homicide on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth in September

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives are looking for a person of interest after a homicide last month on Elm Avenue.

Though he’s only considered a person of interest and not a suspect, 19-year-old Lewis Holloway III does have four misdemeanor warrants and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally struck in the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. He later died at the hospital.

It was one of at least seven shootings involving children in September in Hampton Roads.

Anyone with information on Holloway is asked to call Portsmouth PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or the Crime Line.