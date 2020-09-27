Person of interest identified in connection to fatal Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators have identified a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of a man in Portsmouth Saturday afternoon.

Police say 28-year-old Robert Langston III died Saturday after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso following an incident in the 3000 block of Airline Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

Langston’s family has been notified of his passing.

Following initial investigation, police have identified 36-year-old Robert L. Smith as a person of interest in connection to the incident.

Anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the Portsmouth

Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536.

