Person of interest identified in connection to fatal Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators have identified a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of a man in Portsmouth Saturday afternoon.
Police say 28-year-old Robert Langston III died Saturday after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso following an incident in the 3000 block of Airline Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.
Langston’s family has been notified of his passing.
Following initial investigation, police have identified 36-year-old Robert L. Smith as a person of interest in connection to the incident.
Anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the Portsmouth
Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536.
