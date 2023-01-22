WAVY.com
(Getty Images)
by: Courtney Ingalls
Posted: Jan 22, 2023 / 04:40 PM EST
Updated: Jan 22, 2023 / 05:18 PM EST
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.
According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 4:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Blvd.
