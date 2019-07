PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth on Thursday night.

Portsmouth dispatchers say the victim was found in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Ave. just after 8 p.m., and her injuries are non life-threatening. She was struck in the lower body.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but police are at the scene.

