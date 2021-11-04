Pedestrian severely injured in hit-and-run in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pedestrian-involved hit-and-run on Portsmouth Boulevard Nov. 4, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in Portsmouth.

Police said the incident, which is being classified as a hit-and-run, happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Police did not release additional information about a suspect or suspect vehicle.

  • Pedestrian-involved hit-and-run on Portsmouth Boulevard Nov. 4, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Pedestrian-involved hit-and-run on Portsmouth Boulevard Nov. 4, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Pedestrian-involved hit-and-run on Portsmouth Boulevard Nov. 4, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10