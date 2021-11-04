Pedestrian severely injured in hit-and-run in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in Portsmouth.
Police said the incident, which is being classified as a hit-and-run, happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said.
Police did not release additional information about a suspect or suspect vehicle.
