Pedestrian fatally struck by bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have responded after a man was fatally struck by a bus Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 11:30 a.m. at George Washington Highway and Victory Blvd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were available as of noon, but police are investigating.

