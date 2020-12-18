Pedestrian fatally struck by bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have responded after a man was fatally struck by a bus Friday morning.
Police say it happened around 11:30 a.m. at George Washington Highway and Victory Blvd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were available as of noon, but police are investigating.
Check back for updates on this breaking news.
