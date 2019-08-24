Pedestrian accident turns into pursuit after vehicle refused to stop in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police officers went on a pursuit on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle refused to stop following a pedestrian accident.

The call came in at around 12:28 p.m. in the afternoon for a pedestrian accident which quickly changed to a pursuit after police say the vehicle in connection to the incident refused to stop, prompting the pursuit which began on High Street.

After pursuing the vehicle through Old Towne, the chase eventually stopped in the area between North Street and Peninsula Avenue.

Reports say the pedestrian accident was cleared when no victim was found in the area.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stay update on WAVY TV 10 and online.