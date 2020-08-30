Pedal Pushers of 757, Portsmouth leaders lead back-to-school bike ride

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several groups in Portsmouth are gearing up for the school year one pedal at a time.
The Pedal Pushers of 757 and Portsmouth leaders hosted the “Pedal and Push for Education Back-to-School Ride.” The Portsmouth sheriff’s office led along with Portsmouth Public School leaders.
Students who participated also received some free school supplies.
Due to the pandemic, this year has forced many of us to be creative with engaging with our youth, says a spokesperson.
Sheriff Moore and his staff led the bike ride along with Irv Gregg from Churchland Middle, passing Churchland Academy to Churchland High School and back.
Officials donated school supplies to all of the participants in an effort to get everyone excited about our virtual return to school.
