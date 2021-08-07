Passenger dead, driver with life-threatening injuries after overnight I-264 crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are now investigating a crash on I-264 in Portsmouth that killed one man and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya from Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

State Police say the driver was traveling westbound on I-264 at a high rate of speed when he tried to take the Portsmouth Boulevard exit ramp.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck several trees.

The impact from the crash killed the front-seat passenger of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man.

State Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials added that alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.