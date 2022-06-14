PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth is the latest Hampton Roads city experiencing recycling pickup delays.

City officials confirmed recycling collections were not completed in the Churchland area Monday. If that impacts you, leave your recycling bin at the curb. The city says it should be picked up on Wednesday, June 15.

We apologize for this delay due to unforeseen circumstances. Thank you for your patience! City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth handles its own recycling service.

As 10 On Your Side reported, recycling pickup in Chesapeake has been more than a couple days behind. The delays there are blamed on staffing and equipment shortages. Curbside recycling will soon be ending in Chesapeake. City Council voted in December to do away with the service, beginning July 1.