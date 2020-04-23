Part of Cedar Lane in Portsmouth to close for 2 weeks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Cedar Lane will be closed for two weeks for emergency sewer force main repairs, Portsmouth officials say.

The northbound lanes of Cedar Lane between West Norfolk Road and Western Freeway will close at 7 a.m. on Friday. They will remain closed for two weeks as the work is conducted.

Signage will be put in place for a detour. Southbound traffic won’t be impaced.

For more information, call the city of Portsmouth at (757) 393-8592.

