PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Marcus Snipes and Leah Harris have been forced to relive their pain every day for eight months.

Their 17-year-old son Jordan Harris Snipes was shot and killed back in February and still, no suspect has been arrested for the crime.

Court documents reveal that Jordan was heading to a party on Cedar Lane in Portsmouth Feb. 11, and, as he and his friends exited their car, two others, a dark and light-colored sedan, rolled by.

Fifteen rounds were fired from one of those vehicles.

Jordan was struck and died the next day.

“We live the same moment, Feb. 11 and 12, all day every day,” his mother Leah said.

Jordan’s father, Marcus, talked with 10 On Your Side about reliving that pain every day, and having no answers makes it worse.

“He’s supposed to be in college right now,” he said. “He had a master’s program for his freshman year of college that he was accepted into but of course he’s not here to do that.”

Leah is frustrated with the investigation around her son’s murder.

“With so much crime going on, it’s just another person getting killed and that’s not just another person,” she said. “That’s my baby, that’s his baby. He was loved, he was a good child.”

Marcus believes someone had to have seen something, but said the no snitching culture could be stopping them from coming forward.

“The things that they believe in are things that are being portrayed to them as right,” he said. “And they’re so young and misguided that they don’t know what they’re doing is totally wrong.”

They had one last message to whoever took their son away from them.

“God’s going to bring it out to light,” they said. “If the officers aren’t able to, God’s going to bring it out to light.”

We’ve reached out to the Portsmouth Police Department for an update on the investigation, but haven’t heard back.