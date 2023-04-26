PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of a Portsmouth second grader plans to sue faculty members after her child was involved in what the district is calling “inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature” inside the classroom.

The incident took place on March 28 at Hodges Manor Elementary. A teaching assistant was in charge of the classroom at the time, according to the district spokesperson.

The attorney for one of the students’ parents provided this statement to 10 On Your Side:

“We have been retained to represent one of the second grade victims. Our schools are supposed to be safe places for our children, and something like this should never be allowed to happen. We are still investigating this matter, so we cannot comment on specific facts at this time. However, given the information we have already, we can say that we will be filing a lawsuit against the responsible school officials in the near future.“

The instructional assistant is currently on administrative leave, according to the district spokesperson.