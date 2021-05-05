Porch pirate steals package containing decals, T-shirts to help woman find new kidney

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth family is frustrated over a porch pirate that hit just after the sun went down.

Although the package wasn’t worth anything for thief, it was invaluable to the family. The box contained various materials like T-shirts and stickers that encourage people to consider being a kidney donor.

“I was mad.” said Erin Bracy. “I was seriously mad.”

These days, the Bracy family has a lot to deal with.

“It’s scary,” Bracy added. “I joke that my full-time job is either my kids or finding a kidney for my sister.”

Erin Bracy’s sister Teena needs a kidney transplant.

“When you look at her you would not know that she needs a kidney,” Bracy said.

The family has been trying to raise awareness to find a donor. That includes creating a website and organizing a virtual run, but on April 19 the Portsmouth family was dealt another blow.

“There was a guy that grabbed the packages, and he ran off down the street with them,” Bracy added.

What the thief didn’t know was that he was caught on camera. He also didn’t know that what was in that box meant nothing to him and everything to the family.

“It was T-shirts and decals that has the website address on it to ask people to be donors,” Bracy said.

The package was stolen off the porch of the Bracy’s Channing Avenue home in Cradock. It could potentially be lifesaving.

“It’s not anything you can use or resell,” Bracy said. “It would be one thing if you stole my Amazon package. I’d be annoyed, but this is something to help my sister. It’s something to help find her a kidney.”

The crime isn’t stopping the family from spreading the word, although they wonder who’d do something so terrible.

“He doesn’t care about other people,” Bracy added.

Even though the family would love to have the package back, they’d trade it for a kidney any day.

“That’s the part that upset me,” Bracy added. “It could save my sister’s life and if not my sister, maybe somebody else.”

The family has also started a GoFundMe page to help pay for upcoming medical bills.